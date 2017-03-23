TelevisionBad Boys (and Girls) Return to Fox In Shots Fired
shots-fired
LivingThe Home of the Future
Spanish Trails is among more than 700 Florida trailer parks owned by their residents.
AviationWhy the U.S. Is Cracking Down on Gadgets In Airplane Cabins
Investigators suspect that last year’s lost EgyptAir flight was downed by explosives
ImmigrationSheriffs May Join President Trump's Deportation Force
More than 100 immigrants deported from the U.S. returned to Guatemala in early February.
Olympian Duggan is among the U.S. women’s hockey players leading a charge for fairer treatment.
Olympian Duggan is among the U.S. women’s hockey players leading a charge for fairer treatment. Nils Jakobsson—Zuma Press
Sports

How Female Athletes Can Help Advance the Fight for Fair Pay

Sean Gregory
7:05 AM ET
Ideas
Sean Gregory is a TIME senior writer who has covered sports extensively over the last decade. He has penned profiles on athletes ranging from LeBron James, Novak Djokovic, Usain Bolt and Eli Manning, and explored issue like football's concussion crisis, and the treatment of young baseball players in the Dominican Republic. Sean has covered the the last four Olympic Games, and filed dispatches from Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the World Series for TIME. A native of the Bronx, N.Y., Sean enjoys firing lots of shots in pickup basketball games.
Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME