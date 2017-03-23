The Eiffel Tower is seen before the lights are switched off for Earth Hour 2012, on March 31, 2012 in Paris, France.

The Eiffel Tower is seen before the lights are switched off for Earth Hour 2012, on March 31, 2012 in Paris, France. Antoine Antoniol—Getty Images

The Eiffel Tower Turned Off Its Lights In Solidarity With London

Paris' Eiffel Tower turned off its twinkling lights at midnight local time in support of the city of London, where a vehicle and knife attack near Britain's Parliament on Wednesday killed five people, including the man believed to be the attacker.

A tweet from the Eiffel Tower's official account late Wednesday evening said it was going dark "to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack." The message was also tweeted in French following an announcement by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/MTnkoflVv3 - La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) March 22, 2017

Three French teenagers who were visiting London on a school trip were among at least 40 people injured in Wednesday's attack, according to AP.

French President Francois Hollande has offered condolences to British Prime Minister Theresa May for those killed "in this tragic ordeal" and expressed France's solidarity with Britain.

France has been the target of numerous terror attacks in recent years, including in November 2015 when suicide bombers and gunmen killed 130 people in a series of attacks in the capital Paris, and in July last year when a truck plowed into a crowd of people in Nice, killing at least 84.