WisconsinPolice Officer and Three Others Have Been Killed in a Series of Shootings in Wisconsin
Police vehicle emergency lights
SomaliaU.N. Says an $864 Million Appeal for Drought-Hit Somalia Is Only 31% Funded
SOMALIA-DOOLOW-DROUGHT
CongressPresident Trump Faces His First Big Test in Congress
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up while walking in the basement of the U.S. Capitol after speaking at a House Republican conference meeting in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Donald TrumpHawaii Republican Resigns From Party After Criticizing Trump
Beth Fukumoto
Earth Hour In Paris
The Eiffel Tower is seen before the lights are switched off for Earth Hour 2012, on March 31, 2012 in Paris, France.  Antoine Antoniol—Getty Images
France

The Eiffel Tower Turned Off Its Lights In Solidarity With London

Joseph Hincks
1:26 AM ET

Paris' Eiffel Tower turned off its twinkling lights at midnight local time in support of the city of London, where a vehicle and knife attack near Britain's Parliament on Wednesday killed five people, including the man believed to be the attacker.

A tweet from the Eiffel Tower's official account late Wednesday evening said it was going dark "to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack." The message was also tweeted in French following an announcement by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Three French teenagers who were visiting London on a school trip were among at least 40 people injured in Wednesday's attack, according to AP.

French President Francois Hollande has offered condolences to British Prime Minister Theresa May for those killed "in this tragic ordeal" and expressed France's solidarity with Britain.

France has been the target of numerous terror attacks in recent years, including in November 2015 when suicide bombers and gunmen killed 130 people in a series of attacks in the capital Paris, and in July last year when a truck plowed into a crowd of people in Nice, killing at least 84.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME