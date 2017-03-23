CongressPresident Trump Faces His First Big Test in Congress
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up while walking in the basement of the U.S. Capitol after speaking at a House Republican conference meeting in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Beth Fukumoto
US-POLITICS-OBAMA-TRUMP
Tim Phillips, Jenny Beth Martin, David McIntosh, Adam Brandon
SOMALIA-DOOLOW-DROUGHT
A man and a boy fetch water from a hole in a riverbed near Doolow, a border town with Ethiopia, Somalia, March 20, 2017. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
Somalia

U.N. Says an $864 Million Appeal for Drought-Hit Somalia Is Only 31% Funded

Associated Press
Mar 22, 2017

(UNITED NATIONS) — The United Nations says the $864 million U.N. humanitarian appeal for Somalia where a worsening drought threatens millions of people with famine is only 31% funded.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Wednesday that "the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate."

He says nearly 257,000 people left their homes between November and February and are internally displaced, and some 4,300 Somalis crossed the border into Ethiopia.

Haq says there are more than 13,000 cases of "acute watery diarrhea" and cholera with more than 300 deaths from those illnesses reported since the beginning of the year.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who visited Somalia last week, will chair a U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday on the humanitarian and political situation in the Horn of Africa nation.

