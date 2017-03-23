From left, Club for Growth president David McIntosh, Tea Party Patriots President Jenny Beth Martin, Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips, and FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon, give statements outside the West Wing of the White House, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Washington. President Donald Trump met with conservative leaders about healthcare.

Koch Brothers Will Pay Millions to Back Republicans Who Vote Against the GOP Health Care Bill

The conservative Koch network is promising to spend millions of dollars to defeat the health care overhaul backed by President Donald Trump and top House Republicans.

The network's leading groups, Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners, announced late Wednesday the creation of a special fund to support House members who vote against the bill.

Spokesman James Davis says the current proposal doesn't do enough to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law. He says, "We're going to be there to help these people for taking a principled stand."

Davis describes the fund as "seven figures" to provide paid ads and other grassroots support in the 2018 election.

The announcement marks the Koch network's most aggressive move against the Trump-backed health care proposal, which is under attack from the right and left.