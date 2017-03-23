CongressKoch Brothers Will Pay Millions to Back Republicans Who Vote Against the GOP Health Care Bill
Tim Phillips, Jenny Beth Martin, David McIntosh, Adam Brandon
United KingdomDonald Trump Jr. Criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan Right After the Parliament Terror Attack
Donald Trump, Jr. in Cleveland, on July 19, 2016.
Supreme CourtNeil Gorsuch on Email Slamming Guantanamo Bay Lawyers: 'Not My Finest Moment'
Neil Gorsuch, nominee to be Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, listens to Senators' opening statements during the first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Monday, March 20, 2017.
viralJoe Biden Met a Cute Dog Named Biden and It Was Adorable
Joe Biden Joins House Democrats At Event Marking 7-Year Anniversary Of ACA
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing On Ending Modern Slavery
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) listens to testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Ending Modern Slavery: Building on Success at Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage) Paul Morigi—WireImage
Congress

John McCain Says Congress Isn't Credible Enough to Handle the Russia Investigation

Aric Jenkins
Mar 22, 2017

Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) says that the investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election needs to be handled by a special committee because Congress no longer has the "credibility to handle this alone."

Speaking during an episode of For the Record on MSNBC on Wednesday, McCain said that there was no evidence for Rep. Devin Nunes'(R-Calif.) claim that President Donald Trump and his transition team underwent incidental surveillance. McCain immediately followed up by adding that there was also no substantiation for Rep. Adam Schiff's (D-Calif.) statement rebuking Nunes' comments.

"It's a bizarre situation,"McCain said. "I think that this back and forth and what the American people have found so far is that no longer does Congress have the credibility to handle this alone."

McCain added that he has stopped trying to interpret what the president said, a response to Trump's comments that he feels somewhat "vindicated" by the House Intelligence Committee's disclosure.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME