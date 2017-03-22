viralJoe Biden Met a Cute Dog Named Biden and It Was Adorable
Joe Biden Joins House Democrats At Event Marking 7-Year Anniversary Of ACA
CrimeChicago Teen Afraid to Come Home After She Was Sexually Assaulted on Facebook Live
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
celebritiesBen Stiller and Social Media Stars Launch 'Love Army' to Aid in Somalian Crisis
"Little Boxes" Premiere - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
Heart DiseaseAlcohol Is Good for Your Heart—Most of the Time
White wine
Neil Gorsuch, nominee to be Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, listens to Senators' opening statements during the first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Neil Gorsuch, nominee to be Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, listens to Senators' opening statements during the first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Monday, March 20, 2017.  Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call,Inc./Getty Images
Supreme Court

Neil Gorsuch on Email Slamming Guantanamo Bay Lawyers: 'Not My Finest Moment'

Tessa Berenson
6:44 PM ET

In a rare moment of public regret, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said an email he sent criticizing lawyers representing Guantanamo Bay detainees was "not my finest moment."

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who has engaged Gorsuch in some of the toughest back-and-forth of the confirmation hearings, brought up the email during the third round of questions and the ninth hour of the hearing on Wednesday. Durbin said Gorsuch sent an email while he worked at the Justice Department more than a decade ago which had a subject line, "Elite law firm pro bono work for terrorists," and contained a link to an article about conservatives criticizing lawyers representing Guantanamo Bay detainees. "I thought you might find this of interest," Gorsuch wrote in the email, according to Durbin. "It seems odd to me more hasn't been made of this."

"[The] principle that you don't identify the lawyer with the particular view of the client or the views that the lawyer advances on behalf of a client is critical to the fair administration of justice," Durbin said, citing now-Chief Justice John Roberts' response to a question on the topic during his hearings. "Would you put in perspective any comments that you made about people representing Guantanamo detainees?"

"I have nothing but admiration for those lawyers," Gorsuch responded. "The email you are referring to is not my finest moment blowing off steam with a friend privately. The truth is, I think my career is better than that. When I have seen individuals who have needed representation, as a judge when I have gotten handwritten pro se filing, [when] I have seen something that might have merit in it, I picked up the phone and have gotten a lawyer for that person... I would like to think that my career taken as a whole, Senator, represents my values appropriately."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME