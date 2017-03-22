United KingdomDonald Trump Jr. Criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan Right After the Parliament Terror Attack
viral

Joe Biden Met a Cute Dog Named Biden and It Was Adorable

Ashley Hoffman
6:34 PM ET

Former Vice President Joe Biden just met a dog named Biden and people on the internet are lapping it up.

Biden has been an enduring meme-able internet sensation. Social media's latest material? Biden and a dog of the same name.

Along with Democrats, Biden marked the seven-year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. He used the opportunity to speak out against the GOP health care bill in an effort to preserve President Barack Obama's signature health care law. But he hit an unplanned item on the agenda when he greeted a 4-month-old Golden Retriever who coincidentally shared his namesake.

See the photos of Biden and Biden wordlessly communicate respect, affection below. Bonus: the money shot featuring the dog licking the politician's face, the maximum expression of diplomacy.

A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on

A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on

@vp44

A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on

The former vice president's supporters who feel the world is crucially missing these sweet photo opportunities immediately took to Twitter to cherish the moment. See below for a sampling of internet reactions.

Biden recently spoke at SXSW's Connect to End Cancer where he promised to work with the Trump Administration to reach the objectives of Moonshot, an ambitious program aiming to accelerate novel treatments for the disease.

