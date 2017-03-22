WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden speaks to members of the media as House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) looks on after an event on health care at the House East Front of the Capitol March 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. House Democrats held the event to mark the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Joe Biden Met a Cute Dog Named Biden and It Was Adorable

Former Vice President Joe Biden just met a dog named Biden and people on the internet are lapping it up.

Biden has been an enduring meme-able internet sensation. Social media's latest material? Biden and a dog of the same name.

Along with Democrats, Biden marked the seven-year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. He used the opportunity to speak out against the GOP health care bill in an effort to preserve President Barack Obama's signature health care law . But he hit an unplanned item on the agenda when he greeted a 4-month-old Golden Retriever who coincidentally shared his namesake.

See the photos of Biden and Biden wordlessly communicate respect, affection below. Bonus: the money shot featuring the dog licking the politician's face, the maximum expression of diplomacy.

The former vice president's supporters who feel the world is crucially missing these sweet photo opportunities immediately took to Twitter to cherish the moment. See below for a sampling of internet reactions.

Joe met a dog named Biden on the Hill today and things were okay for the first time since January 20th pic.twitter.com/bs2K4Oc2GS - Hannah (@hb_flynn) March 22, 2017

Biden the dog licking Biden the Joe. 😍 pic.twitter.com/wF5R0MkhSX - Anthony Balderrama (@anthelonious) March 22, 2017

find someone who looks at you like Biden The Human looks at Biden The Dog pic.twitter.com/X2VSs31qNI - Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) March 22, 2017

If and when I ever get a dog, I'm naming him @JoeBiden - Jac Wray (@petty_murphyy) March 22, 2017

Biden recently spoke at SXSW's Connect to End Cancer where he promised to work with the Trump Administration to reach the objectives of Moonshot, an ambitious program aiming to accelerate novel treatments for the disease.