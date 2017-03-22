United KingdomDonald Trump Jr. Criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan Right After the Parliament Terror Attack
star-wars-anthology-rogue-one
Lucasfilm Ltd.
movies

See How Perfectly the End of Rogue One Leads Into the Beginning of A New Hope

Megan McCluskey
6:25 PM ET

Seeing as Rogue One ends how A New Hope begins — with Princess Leia in possession of the stolen Death Star plans — it seems only natural that a fan has now spliced the scenes from the two Star Wars films together.

Beginning with the moment soldiers aboard a Rebel ship receive the chip containing Jyn Erso's crucial transmission in Rogue One, the edited clip shows how perfectly Leia's attempt to escape Darth Vader leads into his pursuit and subsequent boarding of the Tantive IV ship in A New Hope.

The video was created by Vimeo user Barre Fong and is just more than nine minutes long.

Watch it below.

