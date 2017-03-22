See How Perfectly the End of Rogue One Leads Into the Beginning of A New Hope

Seeing as Rogue One ends how A New Hope begins — with Princess Leia in possession of the stolen Death Star plans — it seems only natural that a fan has now spliced the scenes from the two Star Wars films together.

Beginning with the moment soldiers aboard a Rebel ship receive the chip containing Jyn Erso's crucial transmission in Rogue One , the edited clip shows how perfectly Leia's attempt to escape Darth Vader leads into his pursuit and subsequent boarding of the Tantive IV ship in A New Hope .

The video was created by Vimeo user Barre Fong and is just more than nine minutes long.

Watch it below.