When Power Rangers hits theaters on March 24, a long-running franchise gets its latest installment. Starring Becky G, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks , the movie reboots a cast of characters introduced to the world in the popular series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Though it's been more than two decades since its first season in 1993, the show still holds a special place in millennials' hearts thanks to its campy storyline — a group of teenagers are recruited to defend Earth against the evil sorceress Rita Repulsa — and dramatic visual effects, which were adapted stock footage from the Japanese series Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger . There have been numerous spin-offs and costume alterations since that series ended in 1995, but to many, the original Power Rangers are still the real deal. Here, TIME looks back at rare behind-the-scenes images from the show that started it all.