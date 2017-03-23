Late Night TelevisionSeth Meyers Dubs Neil Gorsuch's Nomination 'One of the Greatest Thefts in Modern Politics'
Seth Meyers at his Late Night desk on March 22, 2017
Mosul offensiveAn Unexpected Encounter in Mosul's Ruins
A boy rides his bike past destroyed cars and houses in a neighborhood recently liberated by Iraqi security forces on the western side of Mosul on March 19, 2017.
CongressDemocrats Just Moved Closer to Filibustering Neil Gorsuch
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington
awardsHere's the Real Reason Why Ryan Gosling Couldn't Stop Laughing During the Oscars Mix-Up
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
The original cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. From left: Jason David Frank, Thuy Trang, Austin St. John, Amy Jo Johnson, Walter Jones, and David Yost.
VIEW GALLERY | 10 PHOTOS
The original cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. From left: Jason David Frank (Green Ranger), Thuy Trang (Yellow Ranger), Austin St. John (Red Ranger), Amy Jo Johnson (Pink Ranger), Walter Jones (Black Ranger), and David Yost (Blue Ranger).Disney-ABC Domestic Television
The original cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. From left: Jason David Frank, Thuy Trang, Austin St. John, Amy Jo Johnson, Walter Jones, and David Yost.
Jason David Frank and Danny Wayne, as Goldar.
David Yost, left, and Jason David Frank, right, with Arsenio Hall, center.
Carla Pérez as Rita Repulsa and David Wald as Goldar.
David Yost, wearing Rita Repulsa's hairpiece.
Jason David Frank as the White Ranger.
An unidentified actor as Rhinoblaster and Jason David Frank as the White Ninja Ranger.
Austin St. John as the Red Ranger.
From left: Walter Jones, David Yost, Thuy Trang, Amy Jo Johnson, and Austin St. John.
From left: David Yost, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch.
The original cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. From left: Jason David Frank (Green Ranger), Thuy Trang (Yellow Range
... VIEW MORE

Disney-ABC Domestic Television
1 of 10
movies

Behind the Scenes of the Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Kenneth Bachor
10:39 AM ET

When Power Rangers hits theaters on March 24, a long-running franchise gets its latest installment. Starring Becky G, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks, the movie reboots a cast of characters introduced to the world in the popular series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Though it's been more than two decades since its first season in 1993, the show still holds a special place in millennials' hearts thanks to its campy storyline — a group of teenagers are recruited to defend Earth against the evil sorceress Rita Repulsa — and dramatic visual effects, which were adapted stock footage from the Japanese series Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger. There have been numerous spin-offs and costume alterations since that series ended in 1995, but to many, the original Power Rangers are still the real deal. Here, TIME looks back at rare behind-the-scenes images from the show that started it all.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME