NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: Author Ina Garten attends Ina Garten in Conversation with Danny Meyer at 92nd Street Y on January 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) Noam Galai—WireImage

Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten is generally known for her impeccable taste, cooking acumen, and loving relationship with her husband , Jeffrey. But now, there's a new man in her life: comedian Stephen Colbert.

Colbert tweeted cheekily at Garten multiple times recently, clearly seeking an invite to one of her flawless dinners. And Garten has finally responded with gracious good humor, even inviting him to cook with her. Looks like Colbert's about to hit culinary gold.

In her response, Garten photoshopped Colbert's face over that of her husband on the cover of her cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey . Now, it's Cooking for Stephen , and apparently recipe highlights include delectably naughty treats like Twinkie French toast with Waffle House gravy. (As it turns out, the new title was actually Colbert's idea.)

Hey @inagarten, saw you baked elephant ears. Thought we had plans? Had to make them alone. (easy & delicious, thanks for the recipe!) - Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 13, 2017

I'm really enjoying my copy of @inagarten's 'Cooking for Jeffrey,' but noticed there's still no release date on 'Cooking for Stephen?' - Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 14, 2017

Hey @inagarten - you said you & Jeffrey were having a quiet night in, but I saw that your table is set for six. What's that about? https://t.co/tfDaGIgXnE - Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 15, 2017

Next book IS Cooking for Stephen! Truffled scrambled eggs or Twinkie French toast with Waffle House gravy? Come cook with me! @StephenAtHome pic.twitter.com/xpnJHsYrxH - Ina Garten (@inagarten) March 22, 2017

Garten's fans are already clamoring to taste this unexpected—but very exciting—collaboration, even though it will most likely never make it to fruition.

@inagarten Can't wait! Your recipes never fail. Have all your books! - Scarlett (@scarlett0131) March 22, 2017

Maybe Colbert is just feeling jealous—and not only of Jeffrey. Just this fall, Garten went on rival late-night host Seth Meyers's show and did a cooking demonstration for him, too.