the morning brief

The Morning Brief: London Terrorist Attack, Obamacare Repeal Vote and National Puppy Day

Melissa Chan
8:39 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

London terrorist attack leaves 4 dead

At least four people were killed and dozens were injured in London yesterday in a terrorist attack outside Parliament. Authorities said a British-born man, "inspired by international terrorism," plowed an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing an officer outside the Houses of Parliament. He was shot dead, and at least eight people were later arrested in connection with the violence. “We are not afraid,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said today.

House set to vote on Obamacare repeal bill

The House of Representatives is expected to vote today on the American Health Care Act, the House Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The legislation needs 216 votes to pass the chamber, but many lawmakers have reservations about the bill, and it’s unclear whether it has enough support to get the green light.

Intel was gathered on Trump transition team

The intelligence community collected information on members of President Donald Trump’s transition team, according to Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. The intelligence was gathered “incidentally” from November through January, he said.

Also:

Police say a Baltimore man came to New York specifically to kill black men.

Nine women died of a rare cancer that has been linked to breast implants, federal officials said.

A majority of American consumers — 73% — die in debt, new data shows.

A bumble bee species is now officially endangered in the U.S.

German scientists are testing out the "world's largest artificial sun."

Dog lovers around the country today are celebrating National Puppy Day.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

