celebritiesWatch Rupert Grint Just Mocked His Lookalike Ed Sheeran in the Best Way Possible
Premiere Screening of Crackle's "Snatch" - Arrivals
CongressAs Neil Gorsuch Avoided Tough Questions, Senators Turned on Each Other
Capitol Hill - Washington, DC
MusicSolange Knowles: 'I Am a Proud Black Feminist and Womanist'
Okeechobee Music Festival
celebritiesTony Hawk Got Accidentally Trolled in Airport Security
Tony Hawk Launches Tony Hawk Signature Collection, Exclusively At Walmart Canada
Congress

Neil Gorsuch Used the Word 'Bigly' at His Confirmation Hearing

Ryan Teague Beckwith
3:37 PM ET

Neil Gorsuch has tried to keep his distance from President Trump during his confirmation hearings, but he accidentally used one of the President's signature words.

The Supreme Court nominee was being questioned by Republican Sen. Sasse of Nebraska about the role of the Declaration of Independence in interpreting the Constitution.

Gorsuch responded by talking about the declaration, noting that John Hancock was famous for his signature.

"No one remembers who John Hancock was, but they know that that's a signature because he wrote his name so bigly ... big and boldly," he said, prompting laughter in the Senate hearing room.

"You just said bigly," responded Sasse. "And I just won five bucks."

"You embarrassed me in front of my nephew and he loves it," Gorsuch replied.

Without missing a beat, Sasse joked, "He's the one paying me the five bucks."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME