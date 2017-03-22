Solange Knowles: 'I Am a Proud Black Feminist and Womanist'

Solange Knowles has never been shy about standing up for what she believes in and her latest interview is no exception.

As the cover star of BUST 's latest issue, the A Seat at the Table singer opened up in her interview about what feminism means to her in this day and age.

"I am a proud black feminist and womanist and I'm extremely proud of the work that's being done," she said. I'm a feminist who wants not only to hear the term intersectionality, but actually feel it, and see the evolution of what intersectional feminism can actually achieve. I want women's rights to be equally honored, and uplifted, and heard...but I want to see us fighting the fight for all women — women of color, our LGBTQ sisters, our Muslim sisters. I want to see millions of us marching out there for our rights, and I want to see us out there marching for the rights of women like Dajerria Becton, who was body slammed by a cop while she was in her swimsuit for simply existing as a young, vocal, black girl. I think we are inching closer and closer there, and for that, I am very proud."

Solange also shared that growing up in a household filled with strong women was instrumental in developing this worldview.

"I grew up in a house with five women," she said. "My mother, my sister B [Beyoncé], Kelly actually moved in with us when I was five. And my other — I also consider [her] my sister, but she's actually my first cousin, Angie — she moved in with us when I was 13. So this household was all women's work. Literally. And there was absolutely nothing that couldn't be done between us. My father was super smart and brilliant and instilled many wonderful qualities in us, but my other was really the heart and soul of the family."