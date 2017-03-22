celebritiesWatch Rupert Grint Just Mocked His Lookalike Ed Sheeran in the Best Way Possible
Premiere Screening of Crackle's "Snatch" - Arrivals
CongressAs Neil Gorsuch Avoided Tough Questions, Senators Turned on Each Other
Capitol Hill - Washington, DC
celebritiesTony Hawk Got Accidentally Trolled in Airport Security
Tony Hawk Launches Tony Hawk Signature Collection, Exclusively At Walmart Canada
Late Night TelevisionWatch Ryan Reynolds Make Fun of Himself About Green Lantern With Stephen Colbert
Okeechobee Music Festival
Erika Goldring—WireImage
Music

Solange Knowles: 'I Am a Proud Black Feminist and Womanist'

Cady Lang
4:30 PM ET

Solange Knowles has never been shy about standing up for what she believes in and her latest interview is no exception.

As the cover star of BUST's latest issue, the A Seat at the Table singer opened up in her interview about what feminism means to her in this day and age.

"I am a proud black feminist and womanist and I'm extremely proud of the work that's being done," she said. I'm a feminist who wants not only to hear the term intersectionality, but actually feel it, and see the evolution of what intersectional feminism can actually achieve. I want women's rights to be equally honored, and uplifted, and heard...but I want to see us fighting the fight for all women — women of color, our LGBTQ sisters, our Muslim sisters. I want to see millions of us marching out there for our rights, and I want to see us out there marching for the rights of women like Dajerria Becton, who was body slammed by a cop while she was in her swimsuit for simply existing as a young, vocal, black girl. I think we are inching closer and closer there, and for that, I am very proud."

Solange also shared that growing up in a household filled with strong women was instrumental in developing this worldview.

"I grew up in a house with five women," she said. "My mother, my sister B [Beyoncé], Kelly actually moved in with us when I was five. And my other — I also consider [her] my sister, but she's actually my first cousin, Angie — she moved in with us when I was 13. So this household was all women's work. Literally. And there was absolutely nothing that couldn't be done between us. My father was super smart and brilliant and instilled many wonderful qualities in us, but my other was really the heart and soul of the family."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME