Food & DrinkToast to Your Enemies With These New Game of Thrones Wines
Game of Thrones
CancerWhat to Know About the Breast Implants Linked to Cancer
A breast implant and scalpel
CongressNeil Gorsuch Used the Word 'Bigly' at His Confirmation Hearing
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
CrimeA Man Arrested in a Fatal Stabbing Came to New York Specifically to Kill Black Men, Police Say
James Harris Jackson
Donald Trump

Watch Paul Manafort Repeatedly Deny Connections with Russia

TIME Video
3:13 PM ET

An Associated Press report on Wednesday described documents showing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort orchestrated a secret plan to benefit Vladimir Putin’s Russian government in the United States and Europe.

The report, which is not the first to link Manafort to either Russia or Ukraine, appear to directly contradict what Manafort has said in the past about any connections.

"That's absurd," Manafort said when ABC News' George Stephanopoulos asked if he had any ties to Putin in July of 2016.

That wasn't the only time he disavowed the claim. Watch the video above for all of the times Manafort has directly denied any connection or involvement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME