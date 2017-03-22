viralProm Dates Are Randomly Assigned By Lottery at This School So No One Gets Left Out
Politics

Watch Paul Manafort Repeatedly Deny Connections with Russia

TIME
3:13 PM ET

An Associated Press report on Wednesday described documents showing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort orchestrated a secret plan to benefit Vladimir Putin’s Russian government in the United States and Europe.

The report, which is not the first to link Manafort to either Russia or Ukraine, appear to directly contradict what Manafort has said in the past about any connections.

"That's absurd," Manafort said when ABC News' George Stephanopoulos asked if he had any ties to Putin in July of 2016.

That wasn't the only time he disavowed the claim. Watch the video above for all of the times Manafort has directly denied any connection or involvement.

