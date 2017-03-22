Key Republican Lawmaker Says Intelligence Was Collected on Members of Trump Transition

Representatives, Devin Nunes (R-CA), top left to right, Mike Conway (R-TX) and Peter T. King (R-NY) are seen as FBI Director James Comey appears in front of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence at the Longworth House Office Building on Monday March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has confirmed that the intelligence community collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition on numerous occasions.

Most of the information was collected "incidentally" during the transition, from November through January, Rep. Devin Nunes said at a press conference Wednesday. Nunes emphasized that he believes it was all obtained legally, and noted that none of the information was related to Russia.

The details about the people associated with the Administration had "little or no apparent foreign intelligence value" he said, but were widely disseminated in intelligence reporting.

The House Intelligence committee will conduct an investigation following these revelations to see if any procedures were violated. Nunes said he expects the NSA to provide more information by Friday. He is still waiting to speak with FBI Director James Comey.

"It was a lot of information on the President-elect and the transition team and what they were doing," Nunes said.

Sources came to him legally with this information, he said.

Nunes said the Trump Administration wasn't aware yet, and he was heading to the White House later in the day to brief the President about the new information.

He did note that this does not change his belief that there is no evidence a wiretap was ordered on Trump Tower.

"But," he said, "What I read was clearly significant information about Trump and his team."