Tony Hawk Got Accidentally Trolled in Airport Security

Tony Hawk attends the launch of the Tony Hawk Signature Collection, Exclusively At Walmart Canada, at Yonge-Dundas Square on August 18, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) George Pimentel—Getty Images

Legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk is a pretty big deal: he's the breakout star of the rebel sport, putting it on the national map and campaigning for its mainstream acceptance . He's also amassed a true empire thanks to his classic skating video games , all of which feature his face and voice prominently.

But apparently his distinctive name rings more bells than his face, as he learned recently while trying to pass through airport security. According to a tweet posted from Hawk himself while he was in Anchorage, AK, he had a pretty hilarious encounter with a TSA agent who may have recognized the famous brand—but failed to identify the man himself, standing right in front of her with his carry-on.

TSA agent (checking my ID): 'Hawk, like that skateboarder Tony Hawk!'

Me: exactly

Her: 'Cool, I wonder what he's up to these days'

Me: this - Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 21, 2017

People were quick to sympathize with Hawk, respecting the ironic problem of fame when it doesn't get recognized.

@tonyhawk that's like the polar opposite of 'Don't you know who I am?' - Pasi Jokinen (@pasiaj) March 22, 2017

But others feel it's not totally the TSA agent's fault.