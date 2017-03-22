New JerseyMan Who Went Viral After Stopping a Street Fight: ‘It Was the Right Thing to Do’
This Congressional Leader's Mom Is So Proud of Him

Ashley Hoffman
1:54 PM ET

The House Majority Leader isn’t too old for a sweet message from his mother.

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy took to Instagram to share an Oval Office shot of President Donald Trump's bill signing on Tuesday which authorized NASA funding and Mars exploration. Because mothers express their pride all over social media in its many forms, the Republican leader's mom slid into the comments with some props for his work toward the final frontier.

“So proud of you and love you so much,” Berta McCarthy-Zablan wrote, topping it off with a clarifying “(Mom)” at the end.

McCarthy was a vocal supporter of the bill, saying it would "ensure the innovative minds working in Kern County and across the country have the resources necessary to carry us to the next frontier of space exploration," in a statement.

His biggest cheerleader also has an active Pinterest board.

This measure amends the current law to add human exploration of the red planet as a goal for the agency, adding $19.5 billion in spending.

See the comment below.

NASA Reauthorization Bill Signing in the Oval Office

A post shared by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (@repkevinmccarthy) on

Other moms, please return your best mom ever mugs.

