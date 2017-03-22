United KingdomSee the Aftermath of the London Attack Near the United Kingdom's Parliament
A woman lies injured after a shotting incident on Westminster Bridge in London
public healthEx CDC Director: History Proves the Dangers of Underfunded Health Programs
Flu mask
WorldWhat to Know About the London Parliament Attack
Britain Parliament Incident
Five Best IdeasHow to Save the World's Forests
Couple looks out over a misty lake in a forest.
ryu-pena
Minnesota

'It Could Happen to Anybody.' A 4-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Hanged Himself in a Dressing Room

Melissa Chan
12:42 PM ET

A 4-year-old Minnesota boy died after he accidentally hanged himself inside a thrift store’s dressing room, authorities and his family said.

Ryu Pena suffocated after the hood of his sweatshirt got caught on a hook on the wall when he was playing by himself on a stool inside a fitting room Saturday, according to NBC News. The boy’s airway was cut off, Jeremy Clifton, a commander at the Mankato Police Department, told the news outlet.

Ryu was shopping with his grandmother, Julia Gonzalez, who was trying on clothes in an adjacent dressing room during the accident. Gonzalez told KSTP-TV she went searching for Ryu in the store’s clothing racks, where he was known to hide, when she realized he was missing. A worker at the store found him dangling from the hook unconscious about 5:30 p.m. It’s unclear how long he was hanging.

Ryu’s mother, Denise Gonzalez, said her son was adventurous and playful and loved to jump. She harbors no anger toward her mother or the store and says the death was a tragic accident. "It was a game to him," the single mom told KSTP-TV. "It was an accident. He was playing, doing what he loved best."

"Everyone who has children knows they like to play, and everyone knows he was just playing," she told NBC News. "It could happen to anybody."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME