Minnesota'It Could Happen to Anybody.' A 4-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Hanged Himself in a Dressing Room
animalsA Bumble Bee Species Is Now Officially Endangered in the U.S.
bumble bee endangered species trump
Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court Struck Down One of Neil Gorsuch's Decisions During His Hearing
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
PoliticsPresident Trump's First Big Test
Capitol
viral

Watch This Sneaky Little Girl Casually Steal the Pope's Hat

Raisa Bruner
12:14 PM ET

The beneficent Pope Francis was in for a surprise while distributing his blessings to a crowd of well-wishers outside the Vatican on Wednesday. When he went to bestow a kiss on a girl being held up for his papal attention, the mischievous child decided that his slim white hat, a traditional skullcap called the zucchetto, was of utmost importance to her—and promptly snatched it off his head. To his benefit, the good-natured Holy Father laughed riotously at the girl's misstep, took his zucchetto back, and resumed his duties with a grin.

But this little girl is going to have a hard time living down her sneaky behavior. She's been identified as three-year-old Estella Westrick, a visitor from Atlanta, GA, in Rome with her parents to see her godfather. According to her godfather, she was "a little nervous" right before being held up for the Pope's blessing by a Vatican aide.

"It was hilarious, everyone was laughing, including the Pope," he told CNN of her surprise heist. "It's her first full day in Rome; who knows what she will get up to tomorrow."

As for that zucchetto? The ceremonial head covering is an important piece of the clerical uniform—and only the Pope is allowed to wear the white version.

Watch the video above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME