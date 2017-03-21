United KingdomAssailant Shot Outside British Parliament Building After Gunfire Erupts
celebrities

Lindsay Lohan Plots Hollywood Comeback with Social Media Reality Series

Joey Nolfi / EW.com
10:55 AM ET

Lindsay Lohan is plotting her return to Hollywood with a social media reality series in the vein of Punk’d.

Unveiled in a teaser below, The Anti-Social Network, a series being shopped to networks, finds the Mean Girls star taking control of contestants’ social media for 24 hours, challenging them to do embarrassing acts for prizes.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to the prank format, or, at least being the victim of one — Ashton Kutcher targeted her in a 2003 episode of his MTV show. And now she’s hoping to pay the fun forward.

Watch the video below.

Lohan made headlines in February after posting an open plea to Disney on social media, urging the studio to cast her as Ariel in a live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

“ I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid [if] @Disney approve that #billcondon directs it,” she wrote in a since-deleted caption on Instagram, referencing the Oscar-winning screenwriter and director, who’s helmed films like Chicago, Dreamgirls, and Beauty in the Beast in the past.

Following a successful career on the big screen throughout the early 2000s, Lohan hasn’t fronted a mainstream movie since playing a dramatized version of the late Elizabeth Taylor in the 2012 Lifetime biopic Liz & Dick.

In recent years, she made waves on the small screen at the center of the Oprah Winfrey Network’s 2014 docuseries Lindsay, which chronicled her life after a string of personal and professional struggles. Since then, she’s wrapped production on a small horror movie titled The Shadow Within (about an investigator who moonlights as a werewolf), drafted a treatment for another Mean Girls movie, and, in January, held a meeting with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to discuss the refugee crisis in Syria.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

