PoliticsPresident Trump's First Big Test
Capitol
EnvironmentWorld Water Day 2017: 5 Things to Know About Water Consumption
TOPSHOT-INDIA-ENVIRONMENT-WATER
Food & Drink11 of the Most Over-the-Top Pizzas
Artisan Pizza
viralThe Internet Is Disappointed that the BBC Dad's Family Didn't Crash His Latest Interview
robert-kelly-bbc
Supreme Court

Neil Gorsuch Is Getting a Lot of Softball Questions at His Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

Ryan Teague Beckwith
11:36 AM ET

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch has faced some tough questions on his background and his views on the law at Senate confirmation hearings this week.

But not all the questions have been tough.

Some Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee had softball questions for President Donald Trump's nominee. When Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who heads the committee, asked if Gorsuch would "have any trouble" ruling against Trump, Gorsuch even responded "That's a softball, Mr. Chairman."

Here's a look at some of the easiest questions Gorsuch faced this week.

"Have you ever held a position as a member of Congress?"
-Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, making a rhetorical point

"Does a good judge decide who should win and then work backward to try to justify the outcome?"
-Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. ("That's the easiest question of the day," Gorsuch responded.)

"What's the largest trout you ever caught?"
-Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona

"Would you tell me where your favorite fishing stream is?"
-Republican Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho

"My son Dalen, teenager, said ask him if he would rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?"
-Flake, referencing a common question asked on Reddit forums

"What is the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything?"
-Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, referencing a famous line from one of Gorsuch's favorite books, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. (The answer, which Gorsuch correctly gave, is "42.")

"So, my wife also sent me a text a little bit ago and said — and I'm sure she didn't expect me to read it, but —how in the world is Gorsuch able to go so many hours at a time without peeing?"
-Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME