Five Best Ideas

How to Save the World's Forests

The Aspen Institute
1:03 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s how to celebrate — and help save — the world’s forests.

By Bob Berwyn in Pacific Standard

2. In refugee camps, mobile phones become a powerful education tool.

By Sarah Dryden-Peterson, Negin Dahya and Dacia Douhaibi at the Brookings Institution

3. This new social network lets thousands of cancer researchers brainstorm questions.

By Lora Kolodny in TechCrunch

4. Could spider venom protect our brains from a stroke?

By Beth Mole in Ars Technica

5. Millennials will change American farming forever.

By Kimbal Musk in Fortune

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
