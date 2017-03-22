Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. gives Donald Trump a sports jersey after he delivered the convocation at Liberty University on January 18, 2016 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

President Donald Trump will deliver the first commencement address of his White House tenure at Liberty University in Virginia, the largest Christian university in the world.

“I look forward to speaking to this amazing group of students on such a momentous occasion,” Trump told CBN News ' David Brody. “Our children truly are the future and I look forward to celebrating the success of this graduating class as well as sharing lessons as they embark on their next chapter full of hope, faith, optimism, and a passion for life.”

Liberty's 2017 commencement will be held on Saturday, May 13.

It's not the first time Trump will visit the university: He was a convocation speaker in 2012, and again as a Presidential candidate in 2016. During the 2016 convocation, he referred to a bible passage as "Two Corinthians" instead of the correct pronunciation, "Second Corinthians."