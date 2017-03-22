Diet/NutritionHere’s the Best Way to Cure an Upset Stomach
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers Asks Sean Spicer the Questions 'America Wants Answers to' at Mock White House Briefing

Megan McCluskey
11:31 AM ET

For the another time since President Donald Trump's inauguration, Seth Meyers decided it was time to hold his very own press briefing with White House press secretary Sean Spicer. In a sketch on Tuesday's episode of Late Night, the host spoofed Spicer's press conferences by juxtaposing clips of himself grilling the Trump spokesman with footage from past briefings.

Meyers proceeded to fire off the questions "America wants answers to" — including, "how hard is it to get President Trump's hair ready in the morning?," and, "is it true that President Trump still thinks Elvis is alive?" — as Spicer supplied some hilarious responses.

Watch the full clip above.

Follow TIME