MusicWhy Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’ Is a Rock ’n’ Roll Classic
Chuck Berry Does The Splits
GadgetsHow Samsung's New Galaxy Tablet Compares to the iPad Pro
EnvironmentHere's Why the Environmental Protection Agency Was Created
Virginia Scenics
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Paul Manafort, Chuck Barris and Nowruz Festivities
Nowruz celebrations in Kyrgyzstan
Joseph Dick Jr., Derek Tice, Danial Williams
This undated, combination file photo shows Derek Tice, from left, Danial Williams and Joseph Dick, who are serving life sentences in Virginia prisons.  AP
Crime

‘Norfolk 4’ Pardoned 20 Years After Being Bullied Into Confessing

Madeline Farber
8:42 AM ET

Nearly two decades after being wrongfully convicted of rape and murder, four Navy veterans — commonly known as the Norfolk Four — have been pardoned, according to reports.

The four were formally pardoned Tuesday by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Washington Post reports. The decision comes after an investigation determined that the men falsely admitted their involvement of the rape and murder of the 18-year-old Michelle Moore-Bosko. Despite the fact another man admitted to the crime, and his DNA matched that at the crime scene, the four were still coerced to confess, the Post reports. The Norfolk police detective that led the investigation is now in jail for lying to the F.B.I and extortion, according to the New York Times, though this is unrelated to the Norfolk Four case.

"These pardons close the final chapter on a grave injustice that has plagued these four men for nearly 20 years,” Brian Coy, a spokesman for Gov. Terry McAuliffe, told the Times.

Although three of the four men—Danial J. Williams, Joseph Dick Jr. and Derek Tice — were granted pardons by Gov. Tim Kaine in 2009, and were released from prison, their convictions remained. According to the Times, the fourth man, Eric Wilson, has already been released — he was convicted only of rape, not murder. His conviction was not overturned because he had already completed it.

But despite the initial pardons, the sailors wanted full pardons — including no longer being permanently classified as sex offenders. After a judge ruled last year that the men were actually innocent, McAuliffe granted them full pardons this week.

“While former Governor Kaine had initially granted conditional pardons in the case, more exculpatory information discovered since then and detailed by [U.S. District] Judge John Gibney during exhaustive evidentiary proceedings indicate that absolute pardons are appropriate," Coy told the Post.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME