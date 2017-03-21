Wheel of Fortune Contestant Goes Viral For A Streetcar Named Desire Fail

A Wheel of Fortune contestant had a very different idea about the plot of Tennessee Williams’ play A Streetcar Named Desire — and he paid for it.

During Tuesday’s episode of the syndicated game show, Kevin was only one letter away from getting the correct answer. With ” A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE” on the board, he made a crushing and dirty mistake, guessing K, which would have made for quite the adaptation.

The next contestant, Lisa quickly swooped in for the victory, even though host Pat Sajak seemed partial to Kevin’s response. “And although you got the right answer, I’d rather see Kevin’s play,” he joked.

Below see Twitter’s shocked and hilarious reactions to Kevin’s fail.

Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this:



A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE



He asked for a K.



I’m gonna go lie down. - David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 21, 2017

Feeling for 'Streetcar Naked Desire' guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX - S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017

Hey, Wheel of Fortune contestant who just tried to fill in A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE with a K, DM me - I'll buy you a beer or 20. pic.twitter.com/h1o5104fni - Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) March 22, 2017

Nothing’s funnier to me than Wheel of Fortune fails. Unlike Jeopardy it’s literally spelled out for you https://t.co/e2rVTzsGTO - J.A. Adande (@jadande) March 22, 2017

Dude on Wheel of Fortune just thought the play was called 'A Streetcar Naked Desire.' This is the highlight of my sick day. - Erica Lenti (@ericalenti) March 21, 2017

This guy on wheel of fortune just guessed 'A Streetcar Naked Desire' I'm so done pic.twitter.com/ZsYdc3BmAA - Emily Weiss (@emily_weiss28) March 21, 2017

This article originally appeared on Ew.com