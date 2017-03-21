Foreign PolicyProspects of a U.S.-Russia Detente Remain Uncertain as Tillerson Plans Moscow Trip
Television

Wheel of Fortune Contestant Goes Viral For A Streetcar Named Desire Fail

Derek Lawrence / Entertainment Weekly
1:55 AM ET

A Wheel of Fortune contestant had a very different idea about the plot of Tennessee Williams’ play A Streetcar Named Desire — and he paid for it.

During Tuesday’s episode of the syndicated game show, Kevin was only one letter away from getting the correct answer. With ” A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE” on the board, he made a crushing and dirty mistake, guessing K, which would have made for quite the adaptation.

The next contestant, Lisa quickly swooped in for the victory, even though host Pat Sajak seemed partial to Kevin’s response. “And although you got the right answer, I’d rather see Kevin’s play,” he joked.

Below see Twitter’s shocked and hilarious reactions to Kevin’s fail.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

