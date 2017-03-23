Late Night TelevisionJames Corden Says the Criticism of Jimmy Fallon's Trump Interview Was 'Really Unfair'
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 3
United KindgomWhat to Know About the Suspected London Attacker
Developments And Reaction Following The London Terror Attack
TerrorismAmerican Tourist Killed in London Attack Was Celebrating His Wedding Anniversary: 'This Pain Is So Heartwrenching'
Kurt and Melissa Cochran
CongressGOP Intelligence Chairman Apologizes for Not Talking to Democrats Before White House Trip
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Hearing On Alleged Russian Election Meddling
A boy rides his bike past destroyed cars and houses in a neighborhood recently liberated by Iraqi security forces on the western side of Mosul on March 19, 2017.
A boy rides his bike past destroyed cars and houses in a neighborhood recently liberated by Iraqi security forces on the western side of Mosul on March 19, 2017. Felipe Dana—AP
Mosul offensive

An Unexpected Encounter in Mosul's Ruins

Andrew Katz
11:42 AM ET

Ten minutes had passed before the boy appeared out of nowhere and into the frame. Felipe Dana, an Associated Press photographer shadowing Iraqi forces in western Mosul, was naturally drawn to this surreal scene: the shell of a car somehow perched atop the shell of a house in this shell of a neighborhood. The guts of another vehicle, on ground level, were on full display. Then, the boy on the bike.

The way Dana tells the story, it sounds like he saw a ghost. Judging by the way the boy gazes toward the man behind the camera, it appears he saw one too.

It was more than a week into his second stint of the offensive to wrestle control from Islamic State fighters. His first jaunt in Iraq came late last year during the initial push into the eastern section, which Iraqi officials announced in late January had been liberated. The current fight for the western half, with its dense civilian population and narrow streets, was expected to be far more brutal. Blood has spilled with every inch gained.

At a train station about a kilometer from a nearby front line, Dana says residents who fled their homes told of bodies in the streets. More than 750 civilians have been killed in the month of fighting in the western areas, the AP reports, citing medics along the front line. That's in addition to the 1,600 estimated killed in the 100-day offensive for the eastern half of the city.

It was on his way out of Mosul, around 2 p.m. on March 19, that he came across the car resting atop the house. His vehicle drove past the scene, then parked a block away. The street appeared to be abandoned. Dana double-checked a map to make sure it was secure to walk in the area, and then asked some officers he saw nearby, who confirmed it.

At one point, angling for a better vantage point alongside a cameraman, Dana climbed onto a house across the street. After pointing his lens back toward the scene, the boy on the bike rode by. “It was a kind of reaction and I shot a couple of frames,” Dana says. “We didn’t expect to see anyone, especially a boy, riding peacefully through this. In a normal situation, it would be full of people everywhere. When you walk through it [now], you think it’s a ghost town.”

The dangers of working amid street warfare have made it difficult for Dana to get too close to the action: “One of the biggest challenges I have is to show how dramatic, and how massive, the destruction is.” What this picture does well is illustrate the horrors from which thousands have fled—and the unfathomable idea that many, in fact, have stayed in their homes.

“This boy is clearly not fleeing,” Dana says. “He’s living in this place.”

Felipe Dana is an Associated Press photographer based in Brazil.

Follow TIME LightBox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME