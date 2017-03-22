Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in the Rodeo Arena at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds October 29, 2016 in Golden, Colorado.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in the Rodeo Arena at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds October 29, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

President Trump believes that most Americans don't know that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican.

"Great president. Most people don't even know he was a Republican," Trump said while addressing attendees at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner. "Does anyone know? Lot of people don't know that."

“Great president. Most people don’t even know he was a Republican,” Trump says about ABRAHAM LINCOLN - Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) March 22, 2017

Trump then said Republicans need to spread the word that Lincoln was a Republican, appearing to be unaware of the fact that the GOP is commonly referred to as the "party of Lincoln."

"Let's take an ad, let's use one of those PACs," he said.