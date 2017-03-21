Neil M. Gorsuch testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to be an associate justice of the US Supreme Court during a hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 21, 2017.

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is saying for the first time publicly that President Trump's attacks on federal judges were "disheartening" and "demoralizing."

In February, Trump described the Seattle judge who put a stay on his immigration and travel ban a "so-called judge" in a tweet.

Gorsuch first criticized Trump's attacks in a private meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., shortly after Trump's tweet. But he had not commented publicly.

"I know these people, and how decent they are, and when anyone criticizes the honesty or integrity or motives of a federal judge, I find that disheartening and I find that demoralizing," Gorsuch said Tuesday during his Senate confirmation hearing.