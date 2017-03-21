Supreme CourtChuck Grassley Will Leave the Neil Gorsuch Confirmation Hearing Early to Make His Bedtime
Senate Judiciary Committee Holds Markup To Vote On Sen. Jeff Sessions To Become Attorney General
CongressPresident Trump Fails to Convince Some Republicans to Repeal Obamacare
Donald Trump
CrimePhiladelphia District Attorney Seth Williams Charged With Bribery and Extortion
Seth Williams
UberUber's Leadership Says the Company 'Must Change' After Scandals
Uber car service in New York City
Supreme Court

A Senator Asked Neil Gorsuch If He'd Rather Fight a Horse-Sized Duck or 100 Duck-Sized Horses

Mahita Gajanan
6:41 PM ET

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch failed to answer the very important question of whether he would rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

The question, asked by Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake on behalf of his teenage son, is typically debated on Reddit AMAs, something Gorsuch, who appeared surprised, was not aware of.

"I'm very rarely at a loss for words," Gorsuch said in response.

The question has been previously put forth to several notable figures, including former presidential candidate Gary Johnson (horse-sized duck), the writer Nicholas Kristof (horse-sized duck) and the journalist Natalie Morales (100 duck-sized horses).

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME