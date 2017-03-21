Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch failed to answer the very important question of whether he would rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

The question, asked by Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake on behalf of his teenage son, is typically debated on Reddit AMAs , something Gorsuch, who appeared surprised, was not aware of.

"I'm very rarely at a loss for words," Gorsuch said in response.

The question has been previously put forth to several notable figures, including former presidential candidate Gary Johnson (horse-sized duck), the writer Nicholas Kristof (horse-sized duck) and the journalist Natalie Morales (100 duck-sized horses).