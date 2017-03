Committe Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) listens to remarks from Democratic senators during the Senate Judiciary Committee's 'markup' on the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be the next Attorney General of the U.S. January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Committe Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) listens to remarks from Democratic senators during the Senate Judiciary Committee's 'markup' on the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be the next Attorney General of the U.S. January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee—Getty Images

Chuck Grassley Will Leave the Neil Gorsuch Confirmation Hearing Early to Make His Bedtime

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley will not lose any sleep over the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch .

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who presided over the confirmation hearing on Tuesday, said he will hand over responsibilities to his colleague, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis at 8 p.m. so he can get to bed by 9 p.m., according to Politico .

Not a joke: @ChuckGrassley says Tillis will take over as Judiciary chair at 8 p.m. at Gorsuch hearing so he can meet his 9 p.m. bedtime. - Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 21, 2017

It's been a long day for Grassley — the second day of Gorsuch's hearing began at 9:30 a.m. E.T.