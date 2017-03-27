IraqCivilian Casualties From American Airstrikes in the War Against ISIS Are at an All-Time High
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 15
Television

Daryl Comes Face-to-Face With an Unwelcome Visitor in The Walking Dead

Megan McCluskey
Mar 26, 2017

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of The Walking Dead.

The final moments of the penultimate episode of Walking Dead's seventh season saw Daryl fly into a fit of rage upon finding Dwight—the Savior in charge of torturing him at the Sanctuary—waiting for the Alexandrians to return from Oceanside.

After securing guns—but not an alliance—from the all-female community, the group journeyed home to find Rosita had Dwight locked in a cell in the Safe-Zone, a revelation that immediately put Daryl on edge. Rick managed to calm Daryl down enough for Rosita to explain that Dwight had said he wanted to help them. But it seemed Rick wasn't interested in joining forces with one of Negan's people.

"That true? You want to help?," Rick asked before pulling out his gun. "Ok, get on your knees."

Back at the Sanctuary, Sasha was locked in a cell of her own after infiltrating the compound in "The Other Side." However, Negan—who showed up just in time to rescue her from a rogue Savior intent on raping her—was quick to offer her the same deal he had made with Eugene (i.e., join the cause in order to reap the rewards).

However, Sasha couldn't reconcile with the idea of becoming a Savior and instead begged Eugene to help her commit suicide. He complied with this request by bringing her the poison he had refused to give to Negan's two wives earlier in the season.

"The First Day of the Rest of Your Life," the final episode of Walking Dead's seventh season, will air April 2 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

