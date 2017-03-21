Newsfeed10 Arrested in Fancy Wine and Cheese Heist
Cheese wine bread
AviationHere’s Why the U.S. Is Banning Larger Electronics on Some Overseas Flights
US Airplane Security Laptops
Food & DrinkChocolate Sandwiches Are Here So You Can Have the Best of Both Worlds
Fresh baguettes in french bakery
politicsPresident Trump Praised Both Andrew Jackson and Henry Clay. They Hated Each Other
Henry Clay 1777 - 1852. American statesman and orator. From the book Gallery of Historical Portraits published c.1880.
celebrity

Jenny Slate Addresses Her Relationship and Breakup With Chris Evans

Cady Lang
4:47 PM ET

When Jenny Slate and Chris Evans began dating during the summer of 2016, there was plenty of buzz about the conscious coupling of the comedian and the Captain America star. However, it turns out that the public scrutiny was part of the reason why the pair called it quits earlier this year.

In an interview with Vulture, Slate divulged that while she and Evans shared similar backgrounds and interests, public reactions to their relationship highlighted how different their lives were.

"If you are a woman who really cares about her freedom, her rights, her sense of being an individual, it is confusing to go out with one of the most objectified people in the entire world," she said. "I’m considered some sort of alternative option, even though I know I’m a majorly vibrant sexual being."

Evans' level of fame as an action star of a major movie franchise also affected the level of privacy that the former couple could have.

"For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go," she said. "I sit in my window and I say ‘Hi’ to people on the street. I have more freedom because I’m not Captain America. I’m mostly a cartoon."

Slate maintains that she doesn't regret her time with Evans, even though they haven't been spending a lot of time together since the split.

"We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot,” she says. “I think it’s probably best. I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME