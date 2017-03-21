CongressNeil Gorsuch Had a Tense Exchange Over Maternity Leave at His Confirmation Hearing
russia

Paul Manafort Hid Payment From Pro-Russian Political Party, Ukranian Lawmaker Says

Associated Press
2:20 PM ET

(MOSCOW) — A Ukrainian lawmaker has published a document that he said ties Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, to attempts to hide a $750,000 payment from a pro-Russia political party.

Jason Maloni, a spokesman for Manafort, calls the allegations "baseless" and says they should be "summarily dismissed."

Serhiy Leshchenko published Tuesday a 2009 invoice purportedly signed by Manafort that shows a $750,000 payment for 501 computers to a company called Davis Manafort. The money came from a Belize-registered offshore company via a bank in the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan.

The Associated Press was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the document.

Leshchenko said the contract was cover for payments made to Manafort for work he did for the pro-Russian Party of the Regions, which backed former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

