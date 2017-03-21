AviationHere’s Why the U.S. Is Banning Larger Electronics on Some Overseas Flights
Food & Drink

Beer Brewed With Recycled 'Wastewater' Is Apparently Safe and Delicious

Raisa Bruner
4:25 PM ET

One creative brewer is bringing his craft to a whole new level of sustainability, repurposing water once used in processing toilet waste for beers.

The Full Circle Pale Ale, which recently became available for public taste testing, comes to us thanks to popular national beer brand Stone Brewing, which has an outpost in San Diego. They decided to make use of the beach town's earth-friendly recycled water program—and came away from the experiment with surprisingly positive results.

"Among the pale ales that I've made, it's probably in the top three," Senior Manager of Brewing and Innovation Steve Gonzalez told San Diego's KGTV, noting that it's a "very clean tasting beer." The local mayor Kevin Faulconer was actually among one of the first to take the plunge and try the ale and give it a glowing review.

Just goes to show: one man's trash can still be turned into another man's (liquid) treasure. All it takes is an industrial-scale recycling system and some creative, alcoholic additives.

