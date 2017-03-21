Late Night TelevisionThe Internet Is Using John Oliver’s Dancing Zebras to Make Reality More Appealing
A sea turtle dubbed "Piggy Bank" comes up for air while swimming in a small sea water pool at the Veterinary Medical Aquatic Animal Research Center in Bangkok on March 13, 2017. ROBERTO SCHMIDT—AFP/Getty Images
animals

A Turtle in Thailand Died After Eating Almost 1,000 Coins

Melissa Chan
12:14 PM ET

A turtle in Thailand that underwent surgery earlier this month after eating almost a thousand coins humans tossed into its pool died Tuesday from intestinal issues, veterinarians said.

The female green sea turtle, nicknamed "Omsin" or "Piggy Bank," died of intestinal obstruction that blocked her protein intake, the Associated Press reports. Nickel toxicity also marred her immune system.

The animal had consumed more than 900 coins, which were thrown into her pool by people seeking good luck. She was about 25 years old.

[AP]

