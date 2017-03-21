celebritiesWatch Rihanna Get Bashful About Her Performance During This Epic Viewing Party
russiaPaul Manafort Hid Payment From Pro-Russian Political Party, Ukranian Lawmaker Says
CongressNeil Gorsuch Had a Tense Exchange Over Maternity Leave at His Confirmation Hearing
politicsWhy the Nazis Loved America
Jimmy Kimmel Lightens the Political Mood With a Montage of Sean Spicer 'Stumbles'

Megan McCluskey
1:05 PM ET

Following White House press secretary Sean Spicer's contradictory press briefing remarks on FBI Director James Comey's testimony at Monday's congressional hearing, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Spicer's habit of stumbling over his words.

During Monday night's episode of Live!, the host aired a montage of Spicer's blunders throughout his time as White House press secretary. "When all the mud gets stirred up on a day like today, White House stress secretary Sean Spicer has to come in with a bucket," Kimmel joked. "He has to go out there everyday to try to explain what the hell is going on."

Watch the full clip above.

