Following White House press secretary Sean Spicer's contradictory press briefing remarks on FBI Director James Comey's testimony at Monday's congressional hearing , Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Spicer's habit of stumbling over his words.

During Monday night's episode of Live! , the host aired a montage of Spicer's blunders throughout his time as White House press secretary. "When all the mud gets stirred up on a day like today, White House stress secretary Sean Spicer has to come in with a bucket," Kimmel joked. "He has to go out there everyday to try to explain what the hell is going on."

Watch the full clip above.