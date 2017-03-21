CongressNeil Gorsuch Had a Tense Exchange Over Maternity Leave at His Confirmation Hearing
Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
politicsWhy the Nazis Loved America
celebritiesAnne Frank Center Demands Apology From Tim Allen Following 'Deeply Offensive' Nazi Germany Comment
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15
celebritiesWatch Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Goof Off in a 'Useless Interview'
2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals - Day 9
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Fall / Winter 2017 Collection - Runway
Pascal Le Segretain—Getty Images for Fenty Puma
celebrities

Watch Rihanna Get Bashful About a Performance During This Epic Viewing Party

Cady Lang
2:22 PM ET

Rihanna made her debut appearance as the ill-fated Marion Crane on Monday night's episode of Bates Motel and to celebrate in Ri Ri style, she threw an epic viewing party which she kindly documented on Instagram live for our viewing pleasure.

In the clip, Rihanna is initially bashful about seeing herself on the Psycho-inspired show, but soon remedies that with an ingenious solution: a drinking game. She and her friends provide plenty of real time commentary about the show's plot lines and characters, all while taking tequila shots and livestreaming the soiree.

Between Rihanna's insouciant approach to awards shows' extracurriculars (it includes a jeweled flask, of course) to her inspired Bates Motel drinking game, there's no denying that the baddest girl is also the one who knows how to have the most fun.

Watch Rihanna live her best life below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME