Rihanna made her debut appearance as the ill-fated Marion Crane on Monday night's episode of Bates Motel and to celebrate in Ri Ri style, she threw an epic viewing party which she kindly documented on Instagram live for our viewing pleasure.

In the clip, Rihanna is initially bashful about seeing herself on the Psycho -inspired show, but soon remedies that with an ingenious solution: a drinking game. She and her friends provide plenty of real time commentary about the show's plot lines and characters, all while taking tequila shots and livestreaming the soiree.

Between Rihanna's insouciant approach to awards shows' extracurriculars ( it includes a jeweled flask, of course ) to her inspired Bates Motel drinking game, there's no denying that the baddest girl is also the one who knows how to have the most fun.

Watch Rihanna live her best life below.