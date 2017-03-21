Justin Bieber Showed Off His New Chest Tatoo By Dancing Shirtless With This Woman

Justin Bieber, enfant terrible of the music world and noted face tat enthusiast , has decided to invest in even more body modifications, starting with two prominent new tattoos on his frontal regions.

Bieber proudly showed off his new ink — a large eagle across his abdomen and a bear on his chest — by dancing topless in a New Zealand bar with an elderly woman. Bieber recently finished the Australian leg of his world tour.

In a series of videos posted to his Instagram page, Bieber dances sans shirt to Jay Z and Kanye West's "Ni--as in Paris" with the small mature woman while her gentleman friend looks on. Bieber ended the dance by giving his dance partner a big hug and kiss on the cheek.

See Bieber's new tattoos and dance moves below.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:07am PDT