Late Night TelevisionThe Internet Is Using John Oliver’s Dancing Zebras to Make Reality More Appealing
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 14
animalsA Turtle in Thailand Died After Eating Almost 1,000 Coins
THAILAND-ANIMALS-TURTLE
feminismCamille Paglia: Women Aren’t Free Until Speech Is
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Brings His Conservative Alter Ego Back to Defend Trump's Budget
stephen-colbert
New Year's Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau
Gustavo Caballero—Getty Images for Fontainebleau M
celebrity

Justin Bieber Showed Off His New Chest Tatoo By Dancing Shirtless With This Woman

Cady Lang
11:31 AM ET

Justin Bieber, enfant terrible of the music world and noted face tat enthusiast, has decided to invest in even more body modifications, starting with two prominent new tattoos on his frontal regions.

Bieber proudly showed off his new ink — a large eagle across his abdomen and a bear on his chest — by dancing topless in a New Zealand bar with an elderly woman. Bieber recently finished the Australian leg of his world tour.

In a series of videos posted to his Instagram page, Bieber dances sans shirt to Jay Z and Kanye West's "Ni--as in Paris" with the small mature woman while her gentleman friend looks on. Bieber ended the dance by giving his dance partner a big hug and kiss on the cheek.

See Bieber's new tattoos and dance moves below.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME