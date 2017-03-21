JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, September 19 included Kiefer Sutherland ("Designated Survivor"), John Oliver ("Last Week Tonight with John Oliver") and musical guest Die Antwoord. (Photo by Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) JOHN OLIVER

The Internet Is Using John Oliver’s Dancing Zebras to Make Reality More Appealing

To make a “painful” news cycle slightly more bearable, John Oliver threw down a challenge on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight — add zebras to everything.

The challenge came about after Oliver discovered that La Paz, Bolivia has been using dancing zebras in an effort to encourage traffic safety and reduce car accidents, which got him thinking. “The news has been hard," said Oliver . “If zebras can make Bolivian traffic jams better, what else could they help with?” To find out, Oliver encouraged people to #JustAddZebras and to assist in the zebra-fication of the news cycle, he released footage of a zebra dancing in front of a green screen and let it loose upon the world.

The internet has jumped on the challenge, adding Oliver’s dancing zebras to everything, including Sean Spicer’s tie :

A zebra showed up next to FBI Director James Comey as he testified before Congress :

Did @LastWeekTonight think nothing could be better than Comey announcing the WH is being investigated? #JustAddZebras. pic.twitter.com/FbaOTcFEMd - Nate Pence (@natepence) March 20, 2017

Even at this Trump ice bucket challenge:

There is even footage of a zebra busting loose on the the desk in the Oval Office:

The zebra even made an appearance in Donald Trump Jr.’s much-memed New York Times photo shoot :

Decided to teach myself how to use green screen on iMovie. #JustAddZebras to the meme about the gun-toting son of the racist. pic.twitter.com/6vxFwB5NV0 - Mikala Paula (@mikalapaula) March 20, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was replaced by a zebra during her meeting with Trump:

Trump’s press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May had a zebra incursion:

It’s not just the political realm that has been invaded by the zebras, though. The infamous interrupted BBC interview got a zebra in the mix:

Zebras are taking over the internet today whether you like it or not. #justaddzebras pic.twitter.com/rev7uJrFJu - Jacob A. Ware (@JacobAWare) March 20, 2017

A zebra helped retroactively distract fans from Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance snafu:

#JustAddZebras

Dancing Zebra

Mariah Carey - New Years Eve 2017

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) pic.twitter.com/mgtZriFAEK - Striped Shirt Media (@StripedShirtM) March 21, 2017

The Oscars Best Picture mix-up got a zebra twist:

Chuck Berry got a rock and roll zebra homage:

Even Last Week Tonight was not spared a zebra invasion: