Five Best Ideas

A College Degree Could Cost $500,000

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. In 18 years, a college degree could cost about $500,000.

By Vanessa Wong in Buzzfeed

2. Our voice-controlled devices are great — unless you have an accent.

By Sonia Paul in Backchannel

3. One problem with tracking digital meddling: Online, nobody knows you’re a Russian bot.

By Robert Gorwa at the Council on Foreign Relations

4. This is how grandmothers in Zimbabwe are helping to fight depression.

By Haru Mutasa at Al Jazeera

5. Whatever politicians say, we need more immigration, not less.

By the Economist

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
