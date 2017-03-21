A College Degree Could Cost $500,000

1. In 18 years, a college degree could cost about $500,000.
By Vanessa Wong in Buzzfeed
2. Our voice-controlled devices are great — unless you have an accent.
By Sonia Paul in Backchannel
3. One problem with tracking digital meddling: Online, nobody knows you’re a Russian bot.
By Robert Gorwa at the Council on Foreign Relations
4. This is how grandmothers in Zimbabwe are helping to fight depression.
By Haru Mutasa at Al Jazeera
5. Whatever politicians say, we need more immigration, not less.
By the Economist
