PoliticsPresident Trump Tries to Close the Deal
Capitol
TechApple is Launching a Cheaper New iPad
ArtThis Artist Wants You to Destroy Her Chocolate Sculptures by Eating Them
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Says NFL Teams Fear a ‘Nasty Tweet’ From Him if They Sign Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.
Actor George Clooney attend the "Money Monster" photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France.
Actor George Clooney attend the "Money Monster" photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France.  Gisela Schober—Getty Images
celebrities

George Clooney Surprises an 87-Year-Old Fan on Her Birthday

Phil Boucher / People
10:08 AM ET

George Clooney took a break from his baby preparations to give one lucky fan a very special birthday present on Sunday.

The Money Monster star paid a surprise visit to a senior living facility near his English home to wish one of the elderly residents a very happy 87th birthday.

“The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions every day how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work,” a staffer at the Sunrise Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility posted on its official Facebook page, as she described resident Pat Adams.

“So letters have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true.”

Being a true gentleman, Clooney also made sure not to arrive empty-handed.

“What was extra special it was her Birthday in the week. He bought a card and a lovely bunch of flowers,” the staffer added.

And the special visit proved to be just as exciting for the staff as it was for the birthday girl.

“He popped in today, while I was on shift,” said the staffer on Facebook. “We didn’t know he was coming!”

The staffer said she was in “utter shock” when she answered the door to the care home to find Clooney behind it.

“I answered the door, lucky I hadn’t diverted calls on the Dec phone, as someone else could have answered it!!!!”

Clooney and lawyer wife Amal have been busily nesting in their country mansion west of London ahead of the arrival of twins later this year. They spent the holidays there and were recently spotted enjoying a riverside stroll close to the mansion, which sits on the bank of the River Thames.

George is also known to occasionally visit the local pub and theater, and the couple are using the country mansion as their primary home since the announcement of Amal’s pregnancy.

“[We’re] really excited – I love it,” George told Good Morning Britain about the home in 2015. “We’re going to have a great time. There’s a great old pub and there’s a great restaurant, The French Horn, there, and it’s a really beautiful, fun place to be. I’m really excited.”

Not as excited, however, as the staff at the Sunrise care home.

“[It] s eems hard to believe now that he actually came in,” added the staffer.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME