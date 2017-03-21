Late Night TelevisionJames Corden's Trump Musical Mocks Bannon, Conway and Spicer Because Broadway Can Tackle All Topics
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers Denounces Trump's 'Crazy' Comey Hearing Tweets

Megan McCluskey
11:46 AM ET

Seth Meyers was clearly baffled by President Donald Trump's decision to tweet about FBI Director James Comey's congressional hearing while testimony was still ongoing.

During the "A Closer Look" segment of Monday's episode of Late Night, the host commented on the irregularity of Congress asking Comey about Trump's tweet claiming that former director of National Intelligence James Clapper had stated during the hearing that Russia did not influence the electoral process.

"Witnesses in a hearing are now fact checking the president's tweets about that hearing during the hearing," he said. "We are now at the point where the crazy things the president says are making their way to the halls of Congress and wasting the time of allies, intelligence officials and the FBI director.

Meyers also joked about Comey saying he could not comment on the specifics of the FBI's probe into the Trump's campaign's potential ties to Russia after publicly announcing 11 days before the 2016 election that his agency was re-examining Hillary Clinton’s email investigation.

"I'm not saying Comey cost Clinton the election but his name is definitely on the list that Hillary mutters like Arya Stark when she's walking in the woods," he quipped, referencing the Game of Thrones character's infamous kill list. "James Comey, Wikileaks, the Hound...Anthony Weiner."

Watch the full clip above.

