Watch Live: Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch's Confirmation Hearing

It's day two of the Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch , President Donald Trump 's pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

On the first day of his confirmation hearing Monday, Gorsuch defended his judicial record, preempting attacks by Democrats who have accused him of siding with corporate interests over workers. Giving an opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, he said he has tried to "treat all who come before me fairly and with respect."

While Democrats had a chance Monday to speak out against Republicans' refusal to consider President Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland, Gorsuch will face questioning from them Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.